Presidential Aide: We have to protect our culture and history from Armenians

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Friendship of one nation with another brings benefits. But neighborhood with Armenians brought danger for Azerbaijani people. We have to protect our culture and history from Armenians. We have to carry out advocacy for this”.

Report informs, Assistant on Public and Political Issues of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov said at presentation of “Iravan: hidden truths” documentary.

A.Hasanov noted that Armenians have falsified Iravan’s history. He told that Irevan city contributed to formation of ethno-genesis of Azerbaijani people.

Presidential assistant told that sometimes seven Western countries close eyes to annihilation of ancient cities: “We try to explain some truths to islamophobic circles. We have to place hundred times more materials than Armenians do. We have to intensify advocacy.

He underlined that, conceding Irevan to Armenians in early 20th century was a historical mistake: “Armenians annihilate artefacts there”.