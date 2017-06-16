Presidential Aide: Azerbaijan ensures freedoms of association, speech, expression and press as well other freedoms

© Report.az

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "It is important for the countries, joining this global initiative to have necessary resources in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Achievements of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the years of independence, current level of development show that our country has a strong potential to gain the targets set".

Report informs, Ali Hasanov, Aide to the Azerbaijani President for Social and Political Affairs, Department Head, told XIV International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen on “Fundamental principles of Sustainable Development Goals: equality, national priorities and cooperation”.

A.Hasanov noted that today Azerbaijan is a state integrated into international organizations with its strong economy, sustainable political, legal and social protection system, secure and stable social and political environment, new infrastructure: "Returning to power at persistent request of the people in 1993, Heydar Aliyev gathered country's healthy forces, skilful, patriotic and intelligent people around and successfully managed great tasks and established foundations of Azerbaijan's development. Under his leadership and will, institutions of democratic, legal state and free society, market-based economy as well as fair social policy was formed, attention increased towards problems in the fields of culture, education, health, sports and environment".

Commenting President Ilham Aliyev's activity from conceptual point of view, A.Hasanov characterized this period as "a period of continuous reforms and modernization". Ali Hasanov added that this period went down in history with completion of transition from socialist economic system to a new one.

A.Hasanov stressed that this period is particularly significant in terms of implementation of "Sustainable Development Goals". Firstly, fall of poverty to 5% from 49%, unemployment to 5% from 50% should be noted. Solution of social problems of about one million refugees and internally displaced persons, infrastructure renewal, improvement of level and accessibility of social protection and services, increasing attention to environmental problems and other indicators should be considered great achievements in the direction of realization of "Sustainable Development Goals".

A.Hasanov said that Azerbaijan achieved significant success in ensuring human and civil rights and freedoms, as well as in civil society development. Freedoms of association, speech, expression and press as well as other freedoms are provided in the country, international standards on human rights are complied with. Over the past years, Azerbaijan has developed cooperation with prestigious international organizations, acting in the field of human rights, joined more than 50 international documents on the protection of human rights, and gained achievements in the implementation of international commitments in this field. Today, over 3.000 NGOs, hundreds of media outlets, 55 political parties, different religious communities freely operate in Azerbaijan. Specific weight of Internet users exceeds 80%. Considering to ensure human and civil rights and freedoms as a national task in the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as taking into account advanced international priorities in the field of dominance of sustainable development goals, protection of human rights and democracy, law, National Action Plans are adopted and implemented in the field of protection of human rights.

The amendments made to the Constitution under September 26, 2016 referendum served to creation of additional guarantees for further expansion of the rights of citizens and reliable protection.

Ali Hasanov stated that development concepts and strategies, programs and projects prepared in Azerbaijan are coordinated with the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a rule. It also shows that the Azerbaijani state builds its policy taking into account global challenges and trends.