President: "We will make very serious reforms in coming years"

Baku.18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We have paid great attention to the solution of social issues over the last 15 years. Figures confirm it".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony on April 18.

The president noted that salaries increased about 7 times and pensions over 10 times. "Social policy is always in the spotlight. In future, the interests and well-being of the Azerbaijani citizen will always be in the spotlight. Taking into account fact that in the coming years we will carry out very serious reforms, deepen the reforms and I am sure that the living standards of our citizens will be improved ".