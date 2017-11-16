 Top
    President: We complete year 2017 with a success in economy, social and international policy

    'We must solve all problems and issues that concern people'

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We are completing year 2017 with good results and success in the fields of economics, social and international politics".

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has today said at the opening of the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

    According to the head of state, this shows once again that development in Azerbaijan is sustainable and successful: "In coming years, Azerbaijan will only move forward with great speed and great successes. There are a lot of tasks forthcoming. We must solve all problems and issues that concern people. Problems of Baku, both large cities and the smallest village should be in the focus of attention". 

