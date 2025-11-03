Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state

    "Azerbaijanis have never fallen victim to the disease of separatism," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.

    "Our people have contributed to the statehood of the countries they live in, and today, in no country do Azerbaijanis create or will create problems for any state or any other people. Therefore, the return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state," the head of our state added.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycanlıların indiki Ermənistana qayıtması Ermənistan xalqını və dövlətini qorxutmamalıdır
    Ильхам Алиев: Возвращение азербайджанцев не должно пугать армянский народ

