President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state
Domestic policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 14:17
"Azerbaijanis have never fallen victim to the disease of separatism," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.
"Our people have contributed to the statehood of the countries they live in, and today, in no country do Azerbaijanis create or will create problems for any state or any other people. Therefore, the return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state," the head of our state added.
Latest News
15:06
Serbian Chief of General Staff to attend victory parade in Baku – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
15:01
Ambassador: Ukraine, Azerbaijan expand collaboration in healthcareForeign policy
14:52
Over 7,000 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated areasIncident
14:38
Video
AnewZ airs special report on danger of landmines and lives they live behindMedia
14:23
Militants attack police vehicle in Pakistan: 6 cops injuredOther countries
14:19
President of Azerbaijan: We already export military products to many countriesPolitics
14:17
President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and stateDomestic policy
14:14
Android's market share down in Azerbaijan for fourth consecutive monthICT
14:07