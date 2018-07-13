President: Terrorist acts in Ganja are crimes against our statehood

© AzerTac

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The bloody crimes committed in Ganja are the crimes committed against our statehood. As a result of these acts of terror, two police officers were killed, some citizens were injured. Head of Ganja city executive power was among them. May Allah have mercy on our martyrs, and may Allah grant those wounded the health".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with the participation of heads of law enforcement agencies of the republic.

President said that the terrorist group that committed this crime wants to break stability: “This is the main purpose of these crimes. These bloody acts of terror were committed in order to create tension in the society and to intimidate our society.

These acts of terror were committed under the religious slogans. This is, in itself, the greatest crime against Islam. Because Islam is a religion of peace and mercy”.