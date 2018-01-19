President signs order on commemoration of 100th anniversary of 1918 genocide of Azerbaijanis

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 1918 genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Report informs, the Order instructs the Administration of the President to prepare and carry out a plan of action to commemorate the centennial of the 1918 genocide with the purpose of increasing the local society`s and world community`s awareness of the inhuman crimes committed against Azerbaijanis by the Armenian and Bolshevik military 100 years ago.

The order also recommends that the parliament hold a special meeting to pay tribute to the 1918 genocide victims.