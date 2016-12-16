Presidential order instructs taking some measures amid collapse at oil collecting point

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed order on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, the order aims investigation of reasons of the incident happened in Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov of SOCAR’s "Azneft" Production Union and elimination of outcomes.

The document instructs Ministry of Emergency of the Azerbaijan Republic, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic and 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' CJSC to accelerate search and rescue works of oilmen lost without trace at the incident, and Cabinet of Ministers to render material and other necessary assistance to sufferers and families of died oilmen.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Azerbaijan Republic was instructed to conduct immediate measures to reveal reasons of the incident.

The order enters into force from the date of signing.