President's aide: "Serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption"

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan attaches great importance to building intercultural dialogue. Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. Several international competitions and events held in our country.

Report informs, the Head of Department on Work with law-enforcement bodies at the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov said at the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.

F. Alasgarov stressed that, Azerbaijan is a country based on economic stability: “Human rights and freedoms in country guaranteed”. He said that, serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption.

Assistant to the President recalled that a number of social projects have been carried out in the country.