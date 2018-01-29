President: Reforms in Azerbaijan highly appreciated by world community

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The reforms carried out in the country are highly appreciated by the world community".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to the results of fourth year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018" at the Heydar Aliyev Center on January 29.

Speaking about the importance of measures taken to improve quality of life of the people, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that main purpose is to increase the state's power and strengthen the independence.