 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Azerbaijan signs decree on awarding employees of SOCAR

    They were awarded for their contribution in the development of the field on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Oil Rocks

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on "awarding the employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)". Report informs, the employees were awarded for their contribution in the development of the field on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of "Oil Rocks".

    Abduyev Ahad Ahmad was awarded with the order of "Glory".

    Aghayev Ilgar Hilal, Afandiyev Eldar Musa, Hajiyev Maharram Mammadyar, Musayev Mirsadir Mammad, Yagubov Natik Ali were awarded with the order of "Tereggi" (Progress). 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi