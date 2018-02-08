President of Azerbaijan: Political reforms will be continued

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In our country, public order is preserved, criminogenic situation is very positive, Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries in the world. Azerbaijani citizens are well aware of this and many tourists travel to our country to see this. Security and stability are the positive factors that distinguish us”.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at today's 6th Congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku.

The President said that all freedoms are ensured and must be ensured in the country: "This is our policy. In the coming years, new steps will be taken on democratic development, and political reforms will continue. In recent years, good results have been achieved, and this is a continuous process. We must work closely to the standards of the most democratic countries in the world and we will do it".

According to the head of state, freedom of conscience in Azerbaijan is fully guaranteed and will be guaranteed in the future.