Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanks Artur Rasi-zadeh for his work as Prime-Minister.

Report informs citing the President's Press Service.



It was noted that Artur Rasi-zadeh under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev did not spare efforts to further strengthen independence of Azerbaijan and achieve great successes of the country.Arthur Rasi-zade expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for his high appreciation and noted that President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the course of national leader Heydar Aliyev, during his presidency gained unprecedented achievements in all spheres of the socio-economic sphere and gained great reputation in the international arena.



President Ilham Aliyev thanked Artur Rasi-zade for his work as Prime Minister. Artur Rasi-zade once again thanked the Head of state for his care and attention. He wished President Ilham Aliyev new successes in his future activities for the welfare and prosperity of our people.