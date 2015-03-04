 Top
    Azerbaijani President awarded Novruzali Aslanov

    He was awarded with the Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Novruzali Aslanov with the Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree.

    Report informs according to the order, for fruitful activity in the social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and achievements in the development of the Red Crescent Novruzali Davud oglu Aslanov was awarded Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree.

    Another presidential decree also awarded a group of employees of the Red Crescent.For services in the provision of social services to needy citizens and humanitarian aid in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the following persons were awarded the medal "Tereggi" ('Prosperity') :

    Abbasov Ali-Agha Bahman

    Agamirzoev Budag Huseyn

    Jafarova Naila Jafar

    Eyvazov Niyaz Bairam

    Aliyev Rovshan Alipasha

    Hasanov Uzeyir Oktay

    Khalilova Sarah Abdurrahman

    Guliyeva Afet Vahid

    Mehdiyev Ganjali Yahya

    Mirzoev Jeyhun Vekil

    Mustafayev Alimirza Alirza

    Salimzadeh Elshan Rza

    Shayev Shaban Zakai

    Veliyev Yashar Veli

    Yusifov Rovshan Abbas

