Azerbaijani President awarded Novruzali Aslanov

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Novruzali Aslanov with the Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree.

Report informs according to the order, for fruitful activity in the social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and achievements in the development of the Red Crescent Novruzali Davud oglu Aslanov was awarded Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree.

Another presidential decree also awarded a group of employees of the Red Crescent.For services in the provision of social services to needy citizens and humanitarian aid in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the following persons were awarded the medal "Tereggi" ('Prosperity') :

Abbasov Ali-Agha Bahman

Agamirzoev Budag Huseyn

Jafarova Naila Jafar

Eyvazov Niyaz Bairam

Aliyev Rovshan Alipasha

Hasanov Uzeyir Oktay

Khalilova Sarah Abdurrahman

Guliyeva Afet Vahid

Mehdiyev Ganjali Yahya

Mirzoev Jeyhun Vekil

Mustafayev Alimirza Alirza

Salimzadeh Elshan Rza

Shayev Shaban Zakai

Veliyev Yashar Veli

Yusifov Rovshan Abbas