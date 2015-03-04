Azerbaijani President awarded Novruzali Aslanov

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Novruzali Aslanov with the Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree.
Report informs according to the order, for fruitful activity in the social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and achievements in the development of the Red Crescent Novruzali Davud oglu Aslanov was awarded Order of Service to the Motherland, 2nd degree.
Another presidential decree also awarded a group of employees of the Red Crescent.For services in the provision of social services to needy citizens and humanitarian aid in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the following persons were awarded the medal "Tereggi" ('Prosperity') :
Abbasov Ali-Agha Bahman
Agamirzoev Budag Huseyn
Jafarova Naila Jafar
Eyvazov Niyaz Bairam
Aliyev Rovshan Alipasha
Hasanov Uzeyir Oktay
Khalilova Sarah Abdurrahman
Guliyeva Afet Vahid
Mehdiyev Ganjali Yahya
Mirzoev Jeyhun Vekil
Mustafayev Alimirza Alirza
Salimzadeh Elshan Rza
Shayev Shaban Zakai
Veliyev Yashar Veli
Yusifov Rovshan Abbas
