President of Azerbaijan awards group of employees of State Customs Committee

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded.

Report informs President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree.

Under the decree, following distinguished employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded.

Order "For Service to Motherland"2nd degree

Bagirov Shahin Soltan

Order "For Service to Motherland"3rd degree

Vahabov Mirgasim Fazil

Zülfüqarov Ulvi Vagif

"Distinguished Public Service Medal"

Abdullayev Abdulla Maharram

Babayev Javid Ali-Agha

Babayeva Aida Adil

Ismayilov Vahid Vagif

Mammadov Anar Niyaz

Mirzayev Tural Etibar

Sujaddinov Elchin Mir Faiq

Suleymanov Hikmat Mazahim