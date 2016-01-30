 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Azerbaijan awards group of employees of State Customs Committee

    Under decree, SCC's employees were awarded for distinction in performing official duties

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded.

    Report informs President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree.

    Under the decree, following distinguished employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded.

    Order "For Service to Motherland"2nd degree

    Bagirov Shahin Soltan

    Order "For Service to Motherland"3rd degree

    Vahabov Mirgasim Fazil

    Zülfüqarov Ulvi Vagif

    "Distinguished Public Service Medal"

    Abdullayev Abdulla Maharram

    Babayev Javid Ali-Agha

    Babayeva Aida Adil

    Ismayilov Vahid Vagif

    Mammadov Anar Niyaz

    Mirzayev Tural Etibar

    Sujaddinov Elchin Mir Faiq

    Suleymanov Hikmat Mazahim

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi