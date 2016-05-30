President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new administrative building of SOCAR

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has opened a new office building.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the building.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev informed about the conditions in the building.

The 40-storey building is 200 metres in height. The foundation stone of the building was laid with the participation of the Azerbaijani President on October 12, 2010. All conditions were created here for employees. The building was provided with the state-of-the-art technologies.

Then a picture was taken.