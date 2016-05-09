President of Azerbaijan attended ceremony to mark May 9-Victory Day

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ A solemn ceremony has been held in Baku to mark the 71st anniversary of victory over fascism in World War II.

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Chairman of the Republican Council of Veterans, Major General in reserve Dadash Rzayev welcomed the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva met with war veterans and congratulated them on Victory Day.

The head of state was presented with gifts.

President Ilham Aliyev met with family members of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov, and congratulated them on Victory Day.

Then President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue of Maj-Gen of Tank Troops, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Hazi Aslanov.

The head of state posed for photographs together with veterans of World War II.

A guard of honor passed in front of the Commander-in-Chief under the accompaniment of a military march.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials.