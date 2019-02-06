Minister: President instructed to investigate consequences of the earthquake

Shamakhi. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "112 Call Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received 73 appeals on 4 districts.

Correspondent of Report News Agency sent to earthquake place informs that the due statement came from Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov.

He said that there were no casualties during the quake: "Only three people experienced anxiety or were injured while trying to avoid a scene. Two of them had leg fracture, while one suffered the arm fracture. At present, these people undergo treatment. In general, it is a good factor that the consequences of the natural disaster are few and no casualties were observed. At the same time, no big destruction was recorded, only cracks and ruins occured on the walls of the houses."

According to the Minister, President Ilham Aliyev has instructed to investigate and eliminate the consequences of the earthquake: "Guided by the instruction of the President of the country, work will be carried in Aghsu, Ismayilli and Shamakhi districts along with the Emergency Situations Commission. In line with the instruction of First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, the volunteers of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will take part in this work. Shamakhi residents did not experience much anxiety about this natural disaster, since there is no need for panic. The employees of the district executive power provided assistance in time and people were taken to the necessary places.

"Residents of the damaged houses will be temporarily accommodated in other houses. The state will provide assistance for the construction of new houses for them."