President inaugurates military unit of Defense Ministry

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense.

First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov, and Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Forces Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tahirov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

After viewing conditions created at the military unit, President Ilham Aliyev met with military personnel.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

