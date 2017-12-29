President inaugurates Mehdiabad-Digah-Mammadli highway - UPDATED

Baku. 29 December. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated Mehdiabad-Digah-Mammadli highway in Absheron district.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works done here.

The highway is about 9 km in length. The width of the road has been expanded to 7-8 metres.

The head of state was also informed of the construction of the Mehdiabad-Fatmayi-Goradil highway. The length of the highway, which connects Mehdiabad, Fatmayi and Goradil settlements, is 6.5 km.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Mehdiabad-Digah-Mammadli highway.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve.

Familiarizing himself with the situation in the reserve, the head of state expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions here. Saying that both citizens of Azerbaijan and a great number of tourists visit the reserve, the President noted that the conditions here do not correspond to the current level of development of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev gave strict instructions that the relevant authorities should immediately eliminate this unbearable situation and create high-standard conditions for the Azerbaijani citizens and tourists.