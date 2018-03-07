 Top
    President inaugurates administrative building of Baku City Statistics Department

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Statistical Committee has today launched the administrative building of the Baku City Statistics Department.

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building and reviewed the conditions created here.

    Chairman of the State Statistical Committee Tahir Budagov briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the work done and conditions created in the administrative building.

