President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated 101-117th km section of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway

As part of his visit to Shamakhi district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 101-117th km section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

According to Report, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency, Saleh Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

The head of state was also informed of the Gonagkand-Hamyali-Ikinji Chayli-Ikinji Jabani-Jabani road on the 115th km of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

President Ilham Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.