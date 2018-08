Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on "awarding Balamirza Agharahimov with the title of "Honorary Engineer". Report informs, according to the decree Balamirza Agharahimov was awarded with the title of "Honorary Engineer" for his contribution to the development of the field on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of "Oil Rocks".