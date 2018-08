Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Euronews channel following the official opening of IV Global Baku Forum.

Notably, IV Global Baku Forum entitled "Towards a Multipolar World" has today kicked off in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening ceremony of the forum.