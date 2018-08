Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani President has visited the monument erected in honor of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic at the Istiglaliyyat street of Baku city on the occassion of the May 28 - Republic Day in the country.

Report informs, the guard of honor was lined up around the monument.

The head of state laid a wreath at the monument.

The national anthem was played.