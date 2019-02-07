President Ilham Aliyev visits quake-hit Shamakhi

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited the quake-hit zone Shamakhi.

Report informs citing AzerTag that Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov and head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov informed the head of state of the consequences of natural disaster which occurred on 5-6 February.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the earthquake-damaged houses, and had a conversation with local residents.