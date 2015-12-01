​President Ilham Aliyev visits Nakhchivan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on a visit.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the head of state at the Nakhchivan International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

The President of Azerbaijan met with members of the government of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state about the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out around the statue.

***

Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Nehram village secondary school No.2 in Babek district as part of his visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

The President was informed that the school No.2 is one of the many educational institutions, which were built and fully reconstructed in the autonomous republic. The 990-seat three-storey school covers a total area of 5,165 square meters. There are 42 classrooms, chemical, physical and biological labs, a military and two chess rooms here.

The school`s library, teachers` room and gym feature all necessary equipment. Five electronic boards were installed in the school and provided with Internet access.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that 221 schools in the autonomous republic, including Nehram village secondary school No.2, can directly connect to the Flag Square in the city of Nakhchivan through video conferencing.

***

As part of his visit to Nakhchivan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of children`s music school No 2.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the music school was built in 1987. The four-storey building occupies a total area of 2,540 square meters. The music school will enroll up to 300 children in four departments. The children`s music school has 39 classrooms, training rooms and an auditorium. The school was supplied with necessary equipment. The landscaping work was carried out, and green areas laid out around the building.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hospital.

The facility was commissioned in 1920 as the city hospital. The construction of the building of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hospital started in 1979 with the support of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and ended in 1987. The reconstruction of the hospital started in early 2013.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

The eight-storey building has 14 inpatient departments. The 300-bed hospital includes departments of traumatology, emergency and urgent medical care, general therapy, neurology, hematology, eye diseases, otorhinolaryngology, endocrine disorders, proctology, urology, surgery, neurosurgery, resuscitation and rehabilitation. The facility employs 130 doctors. There are two big auditoriums, seven classrooms, a 200-seat conference hall, computer room, medical and sports center and medical check-up rooms for students here.

President Ilham Aliyev met with the hospital`s staff.

In conclusion, a picture was taken.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a ceremony to launch a water supply system of the city of Nakhchivan as part of his visit to the autonomous republic.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the general plan of the project.

The head of state was informed that the construction of the water supply and sewerage system in the city was carried out under a loan agreement between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank.

The construction work started in May 2010.

The project saw the construction of a 224,790m long water supply system and a 219,040m long sewerage system in the city.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the construction material and pipes used during the construction work.

President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov launched the water supply system.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Nakhchivan Industrial Complex. The head of state was first informed about the laboratory of the complex.

The President was informed that the complex occupies a total area of nine hectares, and is composed of gypsum, drywall, lime and pervious concrete plants.

Automatic management and video surveillance system was installed in all the plants.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the pervious concrete plant. The facility has an annual production capacity of 150,000 tons of pervious concrete.

The lime plant has an annual production capacity of 36,000 tons.

The gypsum plant has an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons.

The drywall plant has an annual production capacity of 2 million square meters.

The head of state launched the complex.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Nakhchivan Solar Power Plant.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state that important projects on alternative and renewable energy sources are being implemented in the autonomous republic. One of these projects is the new Solar Power Plant, the construction of which started this year near Khal-khal village in Babek district. The power plant occupies an area of 35 hectares. The 20 megawatts plant is a project implemented under an agreement between the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Belgian Soltech company. Some 78,684 modern glass solar panels, stands and 11 electric power substations were installed here. More than 30 different types of technique and more than 400 workers have been involved in the project. Nakhchivan Solar Power Plant will produce more than 30 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

The Azerbaijani President met with employees of the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and a representative of Soltech company.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the plant.