President Ilham Aliyev visits Absheron district

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Absheron district.

Report informs, the head of state visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Khirdalan city and laid flowers.

Head of Absheron District Executive Power Irada Gulmammadova gave detailed information to President Ilham Aliyev about the reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev park, renovation and construction works in the region and the projects implemented.