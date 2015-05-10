President Ilham Aliyev visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor

 Top
    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ 10 May is the 92nd birthday anniversary of the architect and builder of the modern independent Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, brilliant son and nationwide leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. On the birthday anniversary of the savior of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, family members, relatives and friends of the great leader came to the Alley of Honor today. 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the grave of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev and bowed his head in memory of the great leader.

    The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

    The wife of President Ilham Aliyev, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members laid flowers at the statue of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Then, President Ilham Aliyev and his family visited the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev, and laid flowers.

    The ceremony of paying tribute to nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev was joined by the representatives of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministers, governors of state committees and companies, members of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis). 

