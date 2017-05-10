President Ilham Aliyev visits grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

© president.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ May 10 marks the 94th birthday anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, brilliant son and national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, on the birthday anniversary of the savior of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev, First lady Mehriban Aliyeva, family members, relatives and loved ones of the national leader visited the Alley of Honors.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the national leader`s grave.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev and family members then put flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, ministers, committee chairs, company heads and MPs.