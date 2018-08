© president.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Nakhchivan.

Report informs, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out around the statue.