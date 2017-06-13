 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev visited grave of late Energy Minister Natig Aliyev

    Head of state once again offered his condolences to late minister's son© President.az

    Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited the tomb of late Energy Minister, Honored Engineer, holder of Shohrat Order Natig Aliyev.

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev put flowers at the grave of Natig Aliyev in the Alley of Honors.

    President Ilham Aliyev once again offered his condolences to Natig Aliyev's son Farhad Aliyev.

    Farhad Aliyev thanked the head of state for paying tribute to his father.

