President Ilham Aliyev views overhauled Ludwigshafen Park in Sumgayit

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the Ludwigshafen Park in the city of Sumgayit after major overhaul.

Report informs, the head of state was informed of the renovation work carried out in the area of the park, which saw extensive landscaping, creation of green areas and installation of benches.

The park was constructed in honor of the German city of Ludwigshafen, with which Sumgayit is sister cities.

There is a similar park named Sumgayit in Ludwigshafen, which was built in 1997 to mark the 20th anniversary of sistership relations between the two cities.