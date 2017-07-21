President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation of fish hatcheries in Pirallahi district

© President.az

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan lham Aliyev has today attended a groundbreaking ceremony of indoor and outdoor farms at the CMS Properties LLC fish hatchery complex to be established under the Narakand project in Pirallahi district.

Report informs, the head of state was informed about the complex. The closed-type farm will produce 75 tons of Russian sturgeon, 25 tons of starlet, as well as four tons of caviar per year.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation of the fish hatcheries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the conditions created at Narakand complex which includes a fish farm, park, catering, entertainment and recreation center in Pirallahi district, Baku.

Report informs, head of the district`s Executive Authority Vasif Imanov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the conditions created in Pirallahi and in Narakand complex.