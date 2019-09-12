 Top

President Ilham Aliyev viewed work done at Khatai station of Baku Metro

President Ilham Aliyev viewed work done at Khatai station of Baku Metr

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done at Khatai station of Baku Metro after major overhaul, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi