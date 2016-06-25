President Ilham Aliyev viewed residential building for servicemen

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has reviewed conditions created in a residential building for servicemen in Khatai district, Baku.

Report informs, Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov reported to the head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The building was constructed in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev on measures to strengthen social protection of servicemen of the Defense Ministry.

The new 14-storey building has a private entrance. There are a total of 65 apartments, of which 39 have two rooms, and 26 have three rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed conditions created in the apartments.

The head of state then met with servicemen.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev presented apartment ownership certificates to a group of servicemen.

Then a picture was taken.