 Top

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly constructed building for earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly constructed

The president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has viewed conditions created at a newly constructed 44-flat building for the earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi district.

Report informs citing AzerTag that Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at Fardar Hasanov's flat.

The head of state talked to the family members at the tea table.

Fardar Hasanov and his mother Khuraman Hasanova thanked the head of state for his attention and care.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi