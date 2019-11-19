 Top

President Ilham Aliyev talks to Baku residents, takes selfie - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev talks to Baku residents, takes selfie

President Ilham Aliyev spoke with residents of the capital in front of the Baku Railway Station and 28 May metro station.

Report informs that the head of state listened to the citizens and took selfie with them.

We present photos from the meeting.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi