President Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2016 - UPDATED

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev has attended the ceremony dedicated to sports results of 2016 at Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Report informs, the head of state made a speech at the event.

Then the award-giving ceremony was held.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the badges of titles of "Honored worker of physical culture and sport" to Tarverdi Allahverdiyev, Chingiz Eyvazov, Seymur Ahadov, Vagif Feyzullayev, Oleg Krapivin, Firudin Gurbanov, Hamid Mammadyarov, and Bahruz Salehli for their contributions to the development of physical culture and sport in Azerbaijan.

Abas Azimov and Gahraman Mammadyarov received certificates of individual pensions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their significant contribution to the development of sport in the country.

The head of state presented NOC Olympic order to Olympic champion Radik Isayev and international referee Hijran Sharifov for his high professionalism at Rio Olympics.

NOC President`s honorary diplomas were given to Nurlan Aslanov, Bakhtiyar Abbasov, Ayaz Mammadov, Vasif Ismayilov, Shamsi Bayramov, Ramal Aslanov, Adil Aliyev, Zaur Akhundov, Nariman Guliyev and Emin Hajiyev for their outstanding contribution to development of non-Olympic sports in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev handed over certificates of new flats to a group of athletes and sport figures in recognition of their high achievements in 2016.

Member of the National Olympic Committee`s Executive Committee, the founder and director of Museum of Miniature Books, Honored Art Worker Zarifa Salakhova then presented keepsakes to President Ilham Aliyev and wished the head of state success in his activities.