President Ilham Aliyev: Strong and active national business class formed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Strong and active national business class has been formed in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to summary of the third year of implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018.

"Of course, the state didn't spare its support in this area. I am constantly in contact with businessmen, we hold meetings, we are trying to solve their problems and give political and material support to them. Because I know well that it is impossible to launch any activity without initial capital. Moreover, no businessman makes investment in a risky area or country. Therefore, I think that security, stability, good social atmosphere, government and financial support to business have formed national business class", the head of state said.