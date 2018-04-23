President Ilham Aliyev signs order on new composition of Cabinet of Ministers

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, under the order, the following persons were appointed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers:

Yagub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov as First Deputy Prime Minister; Ali Javad oglu Ahmadov as Deputy Prime Minister; Ali Shamil oglu Hasanov as Deputy Prime Minister; Hajibala Ibrahim oglu Abutalibov as Deputy Prime Minister; Ramil Idris oglu Usubov as Minister of Internal Affairs; Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy; Fikrat Farrukh oglu Mammadov as Minister of Justice; Sahil Rafig oglu Babayev as Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population; Kamaladdin Fattah oglu Heydarov as Minister of Emergency Situations; Elmar Maharram oglu Mammadyarov as Minister of Foreign Affairs; Shahin Abdulla oglu Mustafayev as Minister of Economy; Inam Imdad oglu Karimov as Minister of Agriculture; Samir Rauf oglu Sharifov as Minister of Finance; Zakir Asgar oglu Hasanov as Minister of Defense; Ramin Namig oglu Guluzade as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies; Mikayil Chingiz oglu Jabbarov as Minister of Taxes; Samir Rafig oglu Nuriyev as Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Rovshan Shukur oglu Rzayev as Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs; Elchin Isaga oglu Guliyev as Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev as Chief of the State Security Service; and Orkhan Sedyar oglu Sultanov as Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Order comes into effect on the day of its signing.