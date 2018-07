Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law "On living minimum wage for 2018 in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, according to the document, living minimum wage for 2018 defined at 173 AZN for the country, 183 AZN for working-age population, 144 AZN for pensioners and 154 AZN for children.

The law will enter into force on January 1, 2018.