Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park

    Domestic policy
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 13:35
    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on establishment of the West Industrial Park in the territory of Ganja city and Shamkir district.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the park is designed to provide modern infrastructure and management systems to support entrepreneurial activities, foster competitive production through advanced technologies, and facilitate the development of businesses.

    The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will oversee the park's operation, management, and development. An initial allocation of 500,000 AZN from the President's reserve fund in the 2026 state budget has been earmarked for planning and preparing the park's infrastructure.

    Ilham Aliyev decree industrial park
    Gəncə və Şəmkir ərazisində Qərb Sənaye Parkı yaradılır
    В Азербайджане создадут Западный промышленный парк

    Latest News

    13:44

    Türkiye, US discuss Iran and Syria developments in Ankara meeting

    Region
    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park

    Domestic policy
    13:18

    SSPF: Average monthly pension in Azerbaijan to rise to AZN590

    Finance
    13:16

    Another crane collapses in Thailand killing 2 people, police say

    Other countries
    13:09

    Anglo Asian Mining increased gold production in Azerbaijan by 1.7 times in 2025

    Business
    13:00

    Rize Governor: Azerbaijan plays key role in goal of turning Black Sea region into Davos

    Region
    12:21

    Armenia ready to ensure unhindered link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Pashinyan says

    Region
    12:13

    IRU head: TIR is well-suited for trans-regional corridors like Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

    Other countries
    All News Feed