President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on establishment of the West Industrial Park in the territory of Ganja city and Shamkir district.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the park is designed to provide modern infrastructure and management systems to support entrepreneurial activities, foster competitive production through advanced technologies, and facilitate the development of businesses.

The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will oversee the park's operation, management, and development. An initial allocation of 500,000 AZN from the President's reserve fund in the 2026 state budget has been earmarked for planning and preparing the park's infrastructure.