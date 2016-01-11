 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring 2016 the year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan

    The Cabinet of Ministers is given appropriate instructions

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring 2016 the year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the move is aimed preserving, developing and promoting multiculturalism traditions.

    The Order notes that located at the crossroads of different civilizations, Azerbaijan is recognized worldwide as a country which has centuries-old national and cultural traditions, and where representatives of various nations and confessions live in peace, mutual understanding and dialogue. “The establishment of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center testifies to the country`s commitment to principles of tolerance,” Azerbaijani President said in his Order.

