President Ilham Aliyev reviewed world's first mechanically drilled oil well in Bibiheybat after reconstruction - UPDATED

Report informs, press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the newly reconstructed well in SOCAR's Bibiheybat field, the world`s first industrially drilled oil well.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev informed the head of state about the works done here.

The head of state viewed a special interactive board which provides information about Azerbaijan`s oil history, the world`s first industrially drilled oil well, as well as the oil strategy carried out by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke with oil workers, and posed for photographs together with them.