President Ilham Aliyev reviews progress of construction in SOCAR's carbamide plant in Sumgayit

© President.az

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today reviewed the progress of construction work in SOCAR's carbamide plant in Sumgayit city.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Director of the plant Khayal Jafarov and Project manager on behalf of Samsung Engineering Han-su Kim informed the head of state of the construction work.

The foundation of the plant was laid by the President of Azerbaijan in December, 2011. Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd won an international open tender to provide engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning services for the plant.

The plant will have a capacity to produce 1,200 tonnes of ammonia per day and 2,000 tonnes of urea per day.

The President was also informed of the project to build a gas supply system under Sumgayit industrial zone development plan.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the plant and viewed construction progress.

The project involves a 3,200-strong workforce, including 3,100 Azerbaijani citizens. The plant will create up to 400 permanent jobs. The total cost of the project is 750 million euros. The plant will play a key role in strengthening Azerbaijan`s economy, increasing the country`s export potential and boosting its non-oil sector.