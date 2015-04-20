Ilham Aliyev reviews conditions of Baku Sports Palace after repair works

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 20, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, the chairperson of "Baku-2015" first European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the Sports Palace in Baku after major repair work.

Report informs that Minister of Youth and Sports, Azad Rahimov briefed the President on the work done. It was noted that the building's roof and facade, lighting system were renewed extensive landscaping and planting work was done during the repair works.