Azerbaijani President reviews Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, chairperson of the Baku-2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, which will host archery competition during the first European Games.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov informed the head of state of the works done.

Some 64 male and 64 female athletes from 39 countries will compete in archery event from June 16 to June 22.

President Ilham Aliyev and chairperson of the Baku-2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the scheme of the stadium. There are separate rooms for athletes, media representatives and guests at the stadium. There is also a special zone for interviews.

At Baku 2015, Europe’s most accurate archers will shoot for gold in individual and team events as well as in a mixed team event. There will be a total of five medal events. Ranking points will also be available as athletes attempt to qualify for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.