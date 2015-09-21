President Ilham Aliyev reviews Baku Rehabilitation Center for Disabled after repair and reconstruction

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled after repair and reconstruction in Baku.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the center.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslimov informed the head of state of the conditions created in the center.

He said that the center provides rehabilitation and treatment for the disabled in ambulatory, day stationary and stationary conditions. The center is supplied with state-of–the-art medical equipment.

After reviewing the center President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions and recommendations.