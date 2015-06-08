 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the newly-built park in front of the European Games Park - PHOTO

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Park Land Cafe

    Bakı. 8 İyun. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva have reviewed the newly-built park located in front of the European Games Park.

    The head of state was informed that state-of-the-art irrigation and lighting systems were installed and extensive landscaping work done in the area. There are three cafeterias in the park.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Park Land Cafe.

